André Ayew’s World Cup fate should be in the hands of Carlos Quieroz – Arhinful

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has said the decision on whether André Ayew should be included in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup must rest solely with the national team’s head coach.

Ayew, 36, has not featured for the Black Stars since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire. After several months without a club during the first half of the 2025/26 season, he joined Dutch side NAC Breda, marking a return to competitive football.

His move has sparked renewed debate among fans and pundits over a possible recall ahead of this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Speaking in an interview, Arhinful called for patience, emphasising that Ayew needs time to regain full match fitness after his long absence from top-level football.

“Dede was not active from the beginning of the season,” Arhinful said. “He only started playing again in January 2026, so we should allow him to find his rhythm.”

He added that NAC Breda’s ongoing relegation battle also means the forward must focus on rediscovering his form at club level before any international considerations.

While cautious, Arhinful did not dismiss the possibility of a return for the experienced captain. He highlighted Ayew’s leadership and professionalism as qualities that could still benefit the team if he proves his fitness.

“We are going into a competition where every player selected is needed,” he said. “If the coach believes he should be part of the team, then why not? His leadership could be important.”

Ghana’s head coach, Carlos Queiroz, is expected to name the final Black Stars squad on 1 June, a decision that could determine whether Ayew adds another chapter to his long international career.