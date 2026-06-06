ArthurLegacy Sports praises Como 1907’s visit to Ghana to inspire next generation

A unique week-long programme aimed at inspiring young people through football, culture and community engagement will see Italian club Como 1907 visit Ghana as guests of Sports Create Memories, led by Danish social entrepreneur Laura Juul Hansen.

Supported locally by ArthurLegacy Sports, the visit will take the Como delegation beyond the football field and into communities, schools and youth programmes, where the focus will be on encouraging young people to believe that their talent, education and dreams can create opportunities for a better future.

Throughout the week, the delegation will participate in football activities with children, school visits, community outreach programmes and cultural experiences designed to showcase the power of sport as a tool for social impact.

The programme aims to inspire young people to understand that with dedication, discipline and the right support, their dreams can be realised regardless of their background.

A highlight of the visit will be a special dinner hosted by the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, bringing together distinguished guests including the Danish Ambassador, representatives from Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Director of Diaspora Relations, members of the Vatican delegation and leaders from the sporting community.

For ArthurLegacy Sports, whose Life Transformation Agenda focuses on using football to transform lives, supporting Sports Create Memories was a natural decision.

“At ArthurLegacy, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to dream,” said Oliver Arthur. “This visit is about much more than football. It is about showing young people that their future can be bigger than their circumstances and that sport can open doors to education, friendships, cultural exchange and life-changing opportunities.”

Sports Create Memories has earned international recognition for using sport as a platform to connect communities and create meaningful experiences.

The Ghana programme is expected to leave a lasting legacy by giving young people direct access to role models, international visitors and experiences that encourage them to believe in themselves and pursue their ambitions.

As Ghana welcomes Como 1907, the message behind the visit is simple but powerful: dreams are valid, talent matters, and every child deserves the opportunity to believe that their future can be extraordinary.