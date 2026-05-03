ASA applauds House of Representatives for advancing 2026 Farm Bill

The American Soybean Association applauds Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson and the House of Representatives for passing the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026. The five-year farm bill passed with a bipartisan vote of 224-200.

“At a time when U.S. soybean farmers need certainty more than ever, the 2026 Farm Bill offers a myriad of tools and programs to help the agricultural industry navigate changing market dynamics and ongoing farm production and economic challenges,” said Scott Metzger, ASA president and soybean farmer from Ohio. “ASA is grateful for the leadership of Chairman Thompson as he championed this legislation and built a bipartisan coalition of farm state advocated to advance this critical farm bill.”

The bill contains provisions supported by ASA, including a transfer of Food for Peace authority to USDA, conservation program funding, the Plant Biostimulant Act, increased access to credit programs, funding for precision agriculture, reauthorization of the Biobased Markets (BioPreferred) Program and Biorefinery Assistance Program, and addresses federal issues caused by state-level animal welfare initiatives.

ASA looks forward to working with leaders in the Senate to keep this momentum going to pass a farm bill.

The American Soybean Association (ASA) represents U.S. soybean farmers on domestic and international policy issues important to the soybean industry. ASA has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean-producing states and nearly 500,000 soybean farmers.