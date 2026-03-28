9 hours ago

Ghana U-20 women's national team will open camp today with a 32-player squad as preparations intensify for their decisive final-round qualifier against Uganda women's national under-20 football team.

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‎The team is set to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Sunday, March 29, as the technical staff begin fine-tuning tactics ahead of the two-legged tie.

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‎Ghana will host the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend of May 1–3, before travelling for the return fixture in Uganda. The stakes are high, with a place at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup on the line.

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‎The Black Princesses booked their place in the final qualifying round after a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate victory over South Africa, extending their strong run in continental competition.

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‎Now, the focus shifts to securing qualification for what would be an eighth successive appearance at the global tournament. The 2026 edition is scheduled to take place in Poland from September 5 to 27.

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‎With camp opening and preparations gathering pace, Ghana will be aiming to maintain their consistency on the African stage and take a decisive step towards another World Cup appearance.

Full squad list below