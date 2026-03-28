Ghana U-20 women's national team will open camp today with a 32-player squad as preparations intensify for their decisive final-round qualifier against Uganda women's national under-20 football team.
The team is set to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Sunday, March 29, as the technical staff begin fine-tuning tactics ahead of the two-legged tie.
Ghana will host the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend of May 1–3, before travelling for the return fixture in Uganda. The stakes are high, with a place at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup on the line.
The Black Princesses booked their place in the final qualifying round after a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate victory over South Africa, extending their strong run in continental competition.
Now, the focus shifts to securing qualification for what would be an eighth successive appearance at the global tournament. The 2026 edition is scheduled to take place in Poland from September 5 to 27.
With camp opening and preparations gathering pace, Ghana will be aiming to maintain their consistency on the African stage and take a decisive step towards another World Cup appearance.
Full squad list below
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