BoG urges traders to keep Cedi notes clean to reduce costs and health risks

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has appealed to traders and market operators to handle the cedi with greater care, warning that dirty and damaged banknotes pose both economic and public health risks.

Speaking during the National Clean-Up Exercise on Friday, July 10, 2026, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, said proper cash-handling practices are essential, particularly in busy markets where banknotes frequently change hands.

According to him, poorly handled currency not only increases the cost of replacing worn-out notes but also poses potential hygiene concerns.

“We are looking at this from another perspective, which is the condition of the banknotes, particularly the cedi notes used in our markets. We want those notes to remain clean because research has shown that banknotes can harbour bacteria. As people exchange cash, those bacteria can be transmitted from one person to another,” he said.

Dr. Asiama explained that maintaining clean banknotes is important for preserving the integrity of Ghana’s currency and reducing the financial burden of printing replacement notes.

He noted that cleaner market environments would naturally contribute to cleaner currency and extend the lifespan of banknotes in circulation.

Referring to the Bank’s engagement with market authorities, including officials at Agbogbloshie, the Governor said the BoG is working with stakeholders to improve sanitation in trading centres.

“Just as I was saying when we went to Agbogbloshie, we want the market environment especially to be clean. We have spoken with officials and we are working with them to ensure that refuse and other waste are cleared regularly,” he stated.

Dr. Asiama urged traders to protect banknotes from dirt, moisture and other forms of damage, while encouraging market operators to make cleanliness a routine part of their daily operations.

He added that the Bank of Ghana will continue to support sanitation initiatives and promote responsible cash-handling practices to safeguard the quality and durability of the cedi.

If you’d like, I can also make it more concise in the style commonly used by Ghanaian online news portals.