GRIDCo inspects production of specialised cables for Akosombo Switchyard restoration

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has inspected the production of specialised cables being manufactured for the restoration of the interim control room at the Akosombo Switchyard as part of efforts to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

The inspection was conducted at the production facility of Nexans Kabelmetal Ghana Limited, where GRIDCo’s Chief Executive, together with the Director of Technical Services, Ing. Vincent Boachie; Director of Procurement, Ing. Nicholina Yembillah; and Director of Corporate Strategy, Samuel Kow Acquah, assessed the progress of the cable manufacturing process.

During the visit, the delegation was taken on a guided tour of the facility by the Chief Executive Officer of Nexans Kabelmetal Ghana Limited, Alexander Quarcoopome, who explained the various stages of cable production, quality control procedures, and testing processes designed to ensure the cables meet the required technical standards.

According to GRIDCo, the inspection forms part of the company’s commitment to closely monitor the production of critical materials required for the restoration of the Akosombo Substation Control Room and to ensure they are delivered on time to support the ongoing works.

“The visit forms part of GRIDCo’s commitment to closely monitor the production of critical materials and ensure their timely delivery for the restoration works,” the company said in a statement.

GRIDCo noted that the exercise underscores its commitment to maintaining the reliability of Ghana’s power transmission infrastructure by ensuring that all materials used for the restoration project meet the highest quality standards and are delivered within the project’s timeline.