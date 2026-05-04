BoG’s real loss for 2025 is GHS44bn, not GHS15.6bn — Minority

Man in a blue shirt speaks at a press conference, seated behind a row of multiple microphones.
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 4, 2026

The minority in Parliament has disputed the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) GH¢15.6 billion operating loss for the 2025 financial year, even as they praised the central bank for the transparency of its public disclosure.

The 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements reveal a deepening deficit, rising from GH¢9.48 billion in 2024. This represents the BoG’s fourth straight year of losses, following deficits of GH¢60.9 billion in 2022 and GH¢10.5 billion in 2023.

The minority alleges that the central bank employed “artificial recognition” and “clever accounting” to move portions of the deficit into “other comprehensive income”, effectively downplaying the scale of the operating loss.

At a press conference on Sunday, May 3, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, disputed the official figures, asserting that the “true operating loss” is closer to GH¢34.9 billion.

He further suggested that once gold sale proceeds are factored in, the total comprehensive loss nears GH¢44 billion.

“The government says the loss is GHC15.6 billion. The true operating loss of the bank is actually GHC34.9 billion cedis. In fact, if you add back the 9.6 billion cedis proceeds from the gold sales, the recalculated loss is actually GHC44 billion.”

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