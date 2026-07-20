COCOBOD urges Nigeria and Cameroon to join regional cocoa alliance

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Ransford Abbey, has appealed to Nigeria and Cameroon to become members of the Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), arguing that stronger regional cooperation is necessary to secure better prices for cocoa farmers and increase Africa’s influence in the global cocoa industry.

Speaking at the Cocoa Value Addition Summit 2026 in Abuja on July 14, Dr Abbey said Africa’s major cocoa-producing nations must work together instead of competing if they are to maximise the economic benefits of cocoa production.

He observed that although African countries produce about 75 to 77 per cent of the world’s cocoa beans, they receive less than 10 per cent of the revenue generated by the global chocolate market.

According to him, this imbalance highlights the urgent need for producing countries to strengthen collaboration and focus on adding value to cocoa before export.

Dr Abbey proposed expanding the Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative to include Nigeria and Cameroon, creating an alliance that would account for roughly three-quarters of global cocoa production.

“Therefore, in furtherance of the declaration made by the Presidents of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, we are making the clarion call on the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Cameroon to join the Initiative,” he said.

He added that President John Dramani Mahama and Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara are expected to engage their counterparts in Nigeria and Cameroon to advance discussions on the proposal.

Dr Abbey explained that bringing the four leading cocoa-producing nations under one framework would strengthen Africa’s negotiating power with multinational cocoa buyers and reduce the ability of international traders to exploit price differences between producing countries.

He said the expanded partnership would enable member states to adopt common policies that guarantee fair producer prices, promote local processing and encourage greater trade in cocoa products within Africa.

“Our cocoa farmers will be incredibly proud that Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are formally united with Nigeria and Cameroon to adopt a common framework that ensures fair prices, increases domestic value addition and promotes intra-African trade and consumption of cocoa products,” he noted.

The COCOBOD Chief Executive highlighted the achievements of the existing Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire partnership, particularly the introduction of the Living Income Differential (LID), which provides an additional US$400 per metric tonne of cocoa sold to improve farmers’ incomes.

He also noted that the two countries have coordinated cocoa pricing policies, aligned market strategies and strengthened research collaboration to combat cocoa diseases and improve productivity.

Dr Abbey believes expanding the alliance would allow member countries to better coordinate cocoa supply, negotiate collectively with international buyers and protect farmers from unfair market practices.

He further stressed that stronger regional cooperation would encourage more local cocoa processing, boost intra-African trade and increase the consumption of value-added cocoa products across the continent.

According to him, Africa’s cocoa sector has reached a critical stage, making it necessary for producing countries to unite behind a common agenda that prioritises fair pricing, industrialisation and the long-term welfare of cocoa farmers.