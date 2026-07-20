Inspections are meant to protect investments, not punish fuel operators – NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has clarified that its inspection exercises are aimed at protecting investments in Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry rather than victimising operators.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GHIPCON), the Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, said regulatory inspections play a vital role in safeguarding businesses by identifying potential risks before they develop into serious incidents.

He encouraged owners of fuel stations and other petroleum facilities to see the Authority’s inspections as a preventive measure that promotes operational safety, regulatory compliance and business continuity.

“Whatever we do as regulators is to protect your investment. If NPA staff come to inspect your service station, don’t take it as a form of punishment or harassment. It is for your own good,” he said.

Mr Tameklo explained that accidents or breaches of regulatory standards could expose businesses to significant financial losses, damage their reputation and disrupt operations.

He, therefore, urged operators to cooperate fully with the Authority to ensure their facilities meet the required safety and operational standards.

“If there is an issue at your station, it comes with reputational risk, loss of capital and investment. You need to cooperate with us to ensure your business is protected through effective regulation,” he added.

The NPA boss also assured stakeholders that the Authority would continue to adopt a fair and balanced regulatory approach that supports business growth while safeguarding consumers.

“We will not come out with anything obnoxious. We will ensure that we protect your business and protect the consumer as well,” he stated.

His comments come as industry stakeholders continue discussions on strengthening compliance, improving operational safety and enhancing oversight within Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector amid growing investment in the industry.

According to the NPA, adopting a preventive regulatory approach allows potential risks to be addressed early, helping operators minimise disruptions, reduce financial exposure and boost investor confidence.

The Authority maintained that effective regulation remains critical to protecting investments, improving industry standards and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.