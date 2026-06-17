Companies risk penalties for failing to file annual returns by June 30 – ORC

Two-story government building with signs reading 'Office of the Registrar of Companies' and green-tinted windows.
By Prince Antwi June 17, 2026

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has issued a final warning to companies and business owners to submit their annual returns and financial statements before the June 30, 2026 deadline or face penalties.

In a notice released on June 15, 2026, the ORC emphasized that there will be no extension of the filing deadline for annual returns and business name renewals.

Under the directive, companies that have failed to file annual returns for five years or more will be required to pay a penalty of GH¢2,000 in addition to the applicable filing fees. Businesses with outstanding returns ranging from one to four years will incur a penalty of GH¢1,000, excluding filing charges.

The Registrar also stressed that annual returns must be accompanied by financial statements, warning that companies that fail to submit both documents will be deemed non-compliant with statutory requirements.

The latest reminder follows an earlier announcement issued on April 28, 2026, which informed businesses of the June 30 deadline and encouraged them to regularize their records.

The ORC further cautioned that companies that continue to ignore their filing obligations risk being struck off the official register, a move that could affect their legal standing and ability to conduct business.

The Registrar urged all companies and business owners to meet their statutory obligations within the stipulated period to avoid penalties and ensure uninterrupted business operations.

According to the ORC, the enforcement measures form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance and maintain an accurate and up-to-date register of businesses operating in Ghana.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Business
    BoG to Channel remittances into investments through new Banking products
    Two men in suits speak at podiums during a formal event, with an Ivory Coast cacao initiative banner and crest emblems behind them.
    Business
    Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire agree on joint Cocoa pricing framework
    Close-up of a yellow gas pump nozzle fueling a green car at a gas station.
    Business
    Fuel prices may fall to GH¢9 Per Litre – CBOD
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31