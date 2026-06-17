Companies risk penalties for failing to file annual returns by June 30 – ORC

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has issued a final warning to companies and business owners to submit their annual returns and financial statements before the June 30, 2026 deadline or face penalties.

In a notice released on June 15, 2026, the ORC emphasized that there will be no extension of the filing deadline for annual returns and business name renewals.

Under the directive, companies that have failed to file annual returns for five years or more will be required to pay a penalty of GH¢2,000 in addition to the applicable filing fees. Businesses with outstanding returns ranging from one to four years will incur a penalty of GH¢1,000, excluding filing charges.

The Registrar also stressed that annual returns must be accompanied by financial statements, warning that companies that fail to submit both documents will be deemed non-compliant with statutory requirements.

The latest reminder follows an earlier announcement issued on April 28, 2026, which informed businesses of the June 30 deadline and encouraged them to regularize their records.

The ORC further cautioned that companies that continue to ignore their filing obligations risk being struck off the official register, a move that could affect their legal standing and ability to conduct business.

The Registrar urged all companies and business owners to meet their statutory obligations within the stipulated period to avoid penalties and ensure uninterrupted business operations.

According to the ORC, the enforcement measures form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance and maintain an accurate and up-to-date register of businesses operating in Ghana.