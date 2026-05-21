Cristiano Ronaldo score brace as Al Nassr wins Saudi League

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo delivered another memorable performance on Thursday night, scoring twice to lead Al Nassr FC to the Saudi Roshn League title with a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac.

The triumph marks Al Nassr’s first league crown since the 2018/19 season and the 11th top-flight title in the club’s history, ending years of waiting for domestic success.

Ronaldo, once again at the centre of the celebrations, produced a clinical brace to guide his side over the line and further underline his influence since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The goals also carried historic significance for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, taking his astonishing career tally to 973 goals for club and country.

At 41, Ronaldo continues to defy expectations with his consistency, leadership and relentless hunger for goals, as the football world watches his pursuit of the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone.

The former Real Madrid CF, Manchester United F.C. and Juventus FC forward has transformed Al Nassr’s fortunes since his arrival, bringing global attention and renewed ambition to Saudi football.

As celebrations erupted at full-time, Ronaldo’s latest heroics once again reinforced his reputation as one of football’s greatest-ever players and with 27 goals now separating him from the 1,000 mark, the countdown continues.