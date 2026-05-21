We want to take the maximum three points – Kotoko interim coach Hamza Obeng ahead of All Blacks clash

Man in a red-and-white patterned soccer jersey with an AKSC logo speaks to the camera on a sunlit training field, microphone clipped to his shirt.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 21, 2026

Asante Kotoko interim head coach Hamza Obeng says his side is fully focused on securing victory in their final Ghana Premier League match of the 2025/26 season against Swedru All Blacks on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Kotoko head into the fixture under pressure after suffering a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Bechem United in their previous outing, a result that further compounded what has been a frustrating campaign for the Kumasi-based club.

Despite the setback, Obeng insists his players are determined to finish the season strongly in front of their home supporters.

“We are focusing on our next game which is on Sunday. The idea is to go all out and make sure we take the maximum three points. This is the only thing we are focused on,” he told AKSC Media.

The interim coach believes ending the season with a convincing performance could provide a morale boost for both the team and supporters after a campaign that has fallen below expectations.

Sunday’s encounter against Swedru All Blacks now presents Kotoko with an opportunity to restore some pride and give fans something to celebrate before the curtain falls on the league season.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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