Dangote Refinery surpasses capacity as output rises to 700,000 barrels per day

Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reached a significant operational milestone after ramping up crude processing to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), exceeding its official installed capacity of 650,000 bpd.

The company announced on June 4, 2026, that the achievement was recorded during a performance evaluation conducted by its process licensors, highlighting the refinery’s improving efficiency and output capabilities.

Vice President for Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries, Devakumar Edwin, said the development forms part of a long-term expansion plan aimed at substantially boosting production capacity in the coming years.

He noted that the refinery is working toward an ambitious target of 1.4 million bpd within the next 30 months, a move that would make it one of the largest refining facilities globally if achieved.

Owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, the refinery began fuel production in 2024 and has since steadily increased its output of refined products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

Its products currently supply the Nigerian domestic market while also being exported to regions across Africa, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

Countries receiving shipments include the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and several African nations.

The facility has played an increasingly important role in global fuel supply chains, particularly amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have pushed many importers to seek more stable regional sources.

According to data from energy analytics firm Kpler, exports from the refinery rose from 168,000 bpd in February 2026 to 353,000 bpd in April 2026, with about half of the volumes going to African markets.

Although exports dipped to 285,000 bpd in May, analysts say the refinery is steadily reshaping fuel trade patterns across the continent.

Energy analyst Mick Strautmann of Vortexa told Reuters that a shift toward regional supply sources is becoming more evident, with Dangote increasingly influencing Africa’s fuel import landscape.

He noted that the refinery’s growing presence is altering traditional import flows as African countries turn more to regional supply.

The refinery’s expansion continues to attract attention from global energy stakeholders, as it reduces Africa’s reliance on imported refined petroleum products from outside the continent.

Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Refinery, David Bird, also disclosed that the facility currently holds a significant surplus of jet fuel, strengthening its position in international aviation fuel markets.

He added that rising production levels are drawing increased interest from global crude suppliers and commodity trading firms looking to tap into Africa’s expanding energy sector.