Dar es Salaam leads as 518 people reportedly died during Oct 29 unrest
By Nana Prekoh Eric April 23, 2026
The Independent Commission of Inquiry into breach of peace during and a few days after the October 29th, 2025 General Election has revealed that a total of 518 people were killed during violence linked to the General Election, with men accounting for the overwhelming majority of victims.
He added that 21 of those who died were children.
According to the findings, Dar es Salaam recorded the highest number of deaths at 182, followed by Mwanza with 90, Mbeya with 80 and Arusha with 53.
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