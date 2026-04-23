Dar es Salaam leads as 518 people reportedly died during Oct 29 unrest

Older man in a dark suit delivers a speech at a wooden podium with a crest, against a blue backdrop and a Jamaican flag nearby, with gift boxes on a table beside him.
By Nana Prekoh Eric April 23, 2026

The Independent Commission of Inquiry into breach of peace during and a few days after the October 29th, 2025 General Election has revealed that a total of 518 people were killed during violence linked to the General Election, with men accounting for the overwhelming majority of victims.

Presenting the commission’s findings to President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, Commission Chairperson, retired judge Mohamed Chande, said 490 of the victims were men equivalent to 94.6 percent while 28 were women, representing 5.4 per cent.

He added that 21 of those who died were children.

According to the findings, Dar es Salaam recorded the highest number of deaths at 182, followed by Mwanza with 90, Mbeya with 80 and Arusha with 53.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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