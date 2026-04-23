DVLA targets expired, fake plate

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has intensified a nationwide crackdown on forged and expired dealer (DV) number plates, exposing widespread non-compliance on Ghana’s roads.

Speaking during a joint enforcement exercise with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Assistant Manager for Compliance and Enforcement, Kofi Ansah Apenteng, said the operation is targeting three major violations: forged DV plates, expired 2025 plates, and unapproved “stylish” number plates that fall outside official DVLA specifications.

According to him, enforcement teams deployed across key routes are equipped with digital operational tablets that contain a comprehensive database of all legitimate DV plate serial numbers issued for 2026. Officers are cross-checking vehicles’ plates against this system while also scrutinizing logbooks to confirm proper usage and compliance.

“Our investigations show a significant number of forged DV plates currently in circulation, including fake 2026 plates and counterfeit DV stickers issued at the ports,” Mr. Apenteng revealed. “This exercise is to uncover the scale of the problem and restore order on our roads.”

He noted that the month-long operation, which began in March, has already uncovered alarming levels of irregularities, with expired 2025 DV plates emerging as the most prevalent offence. Despite a one-month grace period granted earlier this year for drivers to transition to the new 2026 plates, many have failed to comply.

The DVLA insists that awareness is not the issue. “We carried out extensive public education on the new plates, their features, and the approved cost. Compliance should not be a challenge,” Mr. Apenteng stated, suggesting that deliberate disregard for the law may be driving the violations.

For now, drivers caught with offending plates are having them confiscated and are being redirected to DVLA offices to obtain genuine replacements. However, the Authority has issued a firm warning: beginning May 4, 2026, all offenders will face prosecution.

The DVLA also dismissed claims that cost is a barrier, reiterating that the approved fee for DV plates was publicly communicated at GH¢417, excluding insurance.

Beyond enforcement, the Authority is widening its investigation to trace the sources of the forged plates, signaling a deeper crackdown on networks behind the illegal trade. Officials say data gathered from the ongoing operation will guide further action in the coming weeks.

“This exercise is to show the real situation on our roads,” Mr. Apenteng emphasized. “And what we are seeing demands urgent and decisive action.”