2 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has launched a transformer upgrade programme across key parts of Accra to enhance power supply and improve service reliability.

The exercise, which began on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, will target substations and surrounding communities including Adenta, La, Teshie–Nungua, Nmai-Dzor, Baatsonaa, and Lashibi.

As the works progress, residents in these areas are expected to experience temporary power interruptions.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by ECG and the government to reduce system overloads, minimise outages, and strengthen electricity supply in fast-growing communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Energy, Spokesperson and Director of Communications, Richmond Rockson, appealed to the public for patience during the upgrade process.

“We urge the public to bear with the government and ECG as these transformer upgrade works are carried out. While there will be temporary power interruptions, the improvements are necessary to ensure a more reliable and resilient power supply in the long term,” he said.

ECG indicated that the project will be implemented in phases to limit disruptions, with the duration of outages varying depending on the location and scope of work.

Residents have been advised to make the necessary arrangements and stay informed through ECG’s official communication channels for updates on outage schedules.

The Ministry and ECG reaffirmed their commitment to completing the upgrades efficiently while minimising inconvenience to the public.