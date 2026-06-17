FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches one million stadium fans milestone

By autoposter June 17, 2026

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup has surpassed the one-million spectator mark inside stadiums, hailing the achievement as another sign of the tournament’s growing global appeal.

Infantino shared the milestone on social media, posing alongside the competition’s one-millionth fan, Aaron Bren, while holding a commemorative board marking the occasion.

The FIFA chief described the achievement as a reflection of the passion and enthusiasm supporters have brought to the tournament.

“Wow! 1 million fans in stadiums!” Infantino wrote. “Congratulations to Aaron Bren, who was the 1 millionth fan at this FIFA World Cup and a huge thank you to all our passionate supporters who continue to fill the stadiums – you have brought the most inclusive FIFA World Cup to life.”

The landmark figure comes during the opening stages of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament has attracted significant crowds across multiple venues, with supporters from around the world travelling to North America to witness football’s biggest event.

The 2026 edition is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, increasing the number of matches and offering more nations the opportunity to compete on the global stage.

FIFA has repeatedly highlighted fan engagement and accessibility as key objectives of the tournament, and reaching one million spectators so early in the competition is expected to be viewed as a major success for the governing body.

With several weeks of action still remaining before the final, attendance figures are likely to continue rising as teams battle for a place in the latter stages of the tournament and supporters flock to stadiums across the three host nations.

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