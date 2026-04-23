Fire at Akosombo substation disrupts power supply across parts of Ghana

The Ghana Grid Company Limited has confirmed that a fire outbreak at the Akosombo Substation has disrupted electricity supply in parts of the country.

According to GRIDCo, the incident occurred at about 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, prompting an immediate emergency response.

The company said the fire has affected power generation and transmission on the national grid, leading to outages in several areas.

Emergency response teams were swiftly deployed to contain the situation, while technical experts have begun assessing the extent of the damage and determining steps needed to restore normal operations.

GRIDCo assured the public that engineers are working to stabilise the system and minimise the impact, emphasising that restoring power supply remains its top priority.

The company added that further updates will be provided as more details emerge.