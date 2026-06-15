Fire Guts Boutique Near Unity Oil Station in Asokwa, Kumasi

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 15, 2026

A commercial shop at Asokwa in Kumasi, near the Unity Oil Filling Station, has been completely destroyed by fire following an outbreak on Sunday evening, June 14, 2026.

The affected business, identified as the Eddy Kay Collection Shop, was engulfed in flames at about 7:54 p.m., resulting in the loss of goods and property worth thousands of cedis.

Firefighters from the regional headquarters substation were quickly dispatched to the scene after a distress call was placed. The team arrived shortly after and managed to bring the blaze under control within minutes before fully extinguishing it later in the evening.

Although the shop was completely gutted, emergency responders successfully prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings, averting a potentially larger commercial and residential disaster in the area.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Kamel Amo, visited the scene during the operation to assess the extent of damage and receive briefings from emergency officials.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, with investigations currently underway.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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