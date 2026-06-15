Former Foreign Affairs Minister and Ex-ECOWAS Commission President Ambassador Victor Gbeho Dies

Ghana has lost one of its most accomplished diplomats and statesmen following the death of Ambassador James Victor Gbeho at the age of 91.

Family sources confirmed that the veteran diplomat passed away at a hospital on Saturday, June 13, 2026, after decades of distinguished service to Ghana, West Africa and the international community.

Born on January 12, 1935, in Keta, Ambassador Gbeho dedicated much of his life to diplomacy, governance and public service. He served as Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs between 1997 and 2001 under the administration of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Following his tenure as Foreign Minister, he represented the Anlo Constituency in Parliament from 2001 to 2005 and later served as a foreign policy adviser to former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Ambassador Gbeho’s diplomatic career spanned several decades, during which he represented Ghana in various strategic postings, including China, India, Nigeria, Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

He also served as Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 1980 to 1990.

In 2010, he achieved one of the highest honours of his diplomatic career when he was unanimously elected President of the ECOWAS Commission. During his tenure, which lasted until 2012, he played a significant role in promoting regional cooperation, diplomacy and integration across West Africa.

Beyond his public service, Ambassador Gbeho belonged to a family deeply connected to Ghana’s national history. He was the son of Philip Gbeho, the celebrated composer credited with arranging Ghana’s national anthem, and the uncle of renowned broadcaster Komla Dumor.

His death marks the end of an era in Ghanaian diplomacy.

Tributes are expected from government officials, diplomats, political leaders and international organisations in recognition of his enduring contributions to Ghana’s foreign policy and regional development.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.