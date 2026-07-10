Former Ghana youth star Bright Addae joins Italy’s Real Aversa

Soccer player in black kit dribbling a ball on a field, with large 'WELCOME' text and 'Bright Addae' above; small rooster emblem at the bottom.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 10, 2026

Former Ghana youth international Bright Addae has joined Italian Serie D side Real Aversa 1925 on a one-year contract.

The 33-year-old midfielder arrives ahead of the 2026-27 season after leaving Nardo, where he served as captain and helped the club reach the play-offs last season.

Addae brings more than a decade of experience in Italian football, having played across Serie B, Serie C and Serie D.

Real Aversa described the signing as a major statement of intent as they prepare for the new campaign.

“The arrival of the class of 1992 represents much more than just a reinforcement: it is a declaration of intentions,” the club said in a social media post.

They added that Addae’s experience, leadership and character would raise the level of the squad as the club targets progress in Italy’s fourth tier.

The former Ghana Under-20 player made 96 appearances for Nardo and was a key figure during his time with the Apulian side.

He has also made 163 Serie B appearances for clubs including Ascoli and Juve Stabia, as well as 50 appearances in Serie C and 150 in Serie D.

Addae’s arrival is expected to give Real Aversa added experience in midfield as they aim to challenge for promotion.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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