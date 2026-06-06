Four Injured as STC Bus Collides With Taxi at Konongo, One Victim Trapped in Wreckage

Four people have been left nursing injuries following a collision between a State Transport Corporation bus and a Kia Picanto taxi at Konongo Akrantiebesa on Friday, June 5, with one victim having to be cut free from the mangled wreckage by firefighters.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service at the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station responded to the emergency, arriving to find a scene of significant destruction. The impact of the crash had left the Kia Picanto severely crumpled, with its engine compartment completely crushed — a testament to the force of the collision.

Before firefighters reached the scene, residents in the area had already stepped in, pulling three of the injured victims from the wreckage and transporting them to Steward Hospital for treatment.

Upon arrival, fire personnel turned their attention to a fourth victim who remained trapped inside the badly damaged taxi. The team successfully extricated the individual and conveyed him to the Asante Akyem Central Hospital for medical care.

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed that a total of four people sustained injuries in the accident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are expected to follow.