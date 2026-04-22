Freiburg reportedly scout Ghana teen sensation Amoako

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 22, 2026

German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg were among the clubs in attendance last weekend to watch rising Ghanaian talent Prince Amoako Junior, as the teenager continues to make waves in Denmark.

The 18-year-old winger scored his seventh league goal of the season in FC Nordsjælland’s 2-1 victory over Viborg FF, capping another standout performance in what has become a breakthrough campaign.

Amoako has now registered seven goals and five assists in the Danish Superliga, underlining his growing influence in Nordsjælland’s title challenge. Known for his direct style, he currently leads the league in successful dribbles, with 51 completed so far this season.

A product of the renowned Right to Dream Academy, Amoako appears to be following in the footsteps of fellow Ghanaian exports such as Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, both of whom also passed through the same system before moving to top European leagues.

His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed, with several European clubs tracking his development. Freiburg’s presence is the latest indication of growing interest ahead of a potential summer transfer window move.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, Amoako is also being tipped as a possible wildcard for Ghana’s squad. For now, however, his focus remains firmly on helping Nordsjælland maintain their push for domestic success, as his stock continues to rise on the European stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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