Freight Forwarders applaud BoG’s halt on proposed MoMo transfer fees

By Prince Antwi May 28, 2026

The Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana has welcomed the decision by the Bank of Ghana to halt the proposed 0.75 per cent charge on wallet-to-bank transfers pending further consultations with stakeholders.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and signed by the Association’s President, Francis Nyarepe-Attipoe, the group said the planned charge by Mobile Money Fintech Limited would have increased operational costs for freight forwarders, transport operators, importers, exporters and small-scale businesses operating within Ghana’s ports sector.

According to the Association, mobile money and digital payment platforms have become critical tools in daily cargo clearance and port operations, including customs payments, transport coordination, supplier transactions and cross-border trade settlements.

The group warned that the additional charges could have slowed business transactions, increased the cost of trade and weakened Ghana’s competitiveness within the regional trade space.

FFAG further noted that businesses within the freight and logistics sector are already dealing with high operational costs, statutory levies and logistical challenges, arguing that extra transaction fees would ultimately be transferred to importers and consumers.

The Association described the central bank’s intervention as a positive move that protects businesses, supports financial inclusion and promotes the growth of digital trade within the economy.

It also urged Mobile Money Fintech Limited and other players in the financial sector to engage industry stakeholders more broadly before introducing policies with significant economic and operational implications.

The Association said policies affecting digital payment systems should undergo extensive consultation and impact assessment to ensure consensus among industry players before implementation.

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Prince Antwi
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