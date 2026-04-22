Ghana engages South Africa over xenophobic attacks on nationals

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has engaged his South African counterpart following disturbing reports of xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaians in South Africa.

In a statement issued after the conversation, Ablakwa disclosed that he held a telephone discussion with Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, over viral videos depicting the incidents.

According to him, Lamola expressed empathy for the victims and assured that South African authorities would launch full-scale investigations into the matter. He also indicated that the Government of South Africa is scheduled to hold a briefing with African ambassadors to address the situation.

Ablakwa further revealed that he has been in constant communication with Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, since the videos began circulating, as part of efforts to coordinate a swift response.

He noted that officials at Ghana’s diplomatic mission in South Africa have successfully located the main victim featured in the viral footage and are providing the necessary consular assistance. “He is doing very well,” the Minister assured.

Importantly, Ablakwa confirmed that no Ghanaian lives have been lost in the incidents so far, urging calm among the public while expressing confidence in the government’s ability to protect its citizens abroad.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of John Dramani Mahama to the welfare and safety of Ghanaians, both at home and overseas, emphasising that the government remains resolute in safeguarding all citizens.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also called for unity across the continent, cautioning against allowing isolated acts of violence to undermine Africa’s shared sense of solidarity.

“May these regrettable incidents never quench our Pan-African love and solidarity for each other. The overwhelming majority of Africans are united and share an unbreakable bond — we shall not be divided by the hatred of a few fringe elements,” he stated.