Ghana must stop changing players like clothes – Daniel Opare

Ghana national footballer wearing white kit with number 4 dribbling a colorful soccer ball on a green pitch during a match, stadium blurred in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 30, 2026

Former Ghana international Daniel Opare has called for consistency in squad selection as the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that frequent changes are undermining team cohesion.

Speaking to JoySports, the former defender said Ghana’s abundance of individual talent has not translated into a unified team, stressing the need for continuity if the West African side is to compete at the highest level.

“We have incredible talent in the team, fantastic players but I believe we need to focus on building a proper team,” Opare said. “Sometimes you can have talent without having a team.”

The 35-year-old, who retired from international football in 2025 after 19 appearances, warned that constant squad rotation disrupts chemistry and slows development on the pitch.

“One key thing is that we must keep these players together for a long time. Of course, changes can be made in cases like injuries,” he explained. “But if we keep changing players the way we change our clothes, it won’t help.”

Opare added that stability would allow players to better understand each other’s strengths and improve overall performance.

“Every time that happens, we break the team instead of building cohesion. We need to maintain the core, support and encourage them, and give them time to grow together,” he said.

Ghana, one of Africa’s football heavyweights, will be making their fifth appearance at the World Cup after securing one of the continent’s nine automatic qualification slots.

Drawn in Group L, the Black Stars face a tough challenge against England, Croatia and Panama.

They will begin their campaign against Panama on 17 June, before taking on England on 23 June, and concluding their group-stage fixtures against Croatia on 27 June.

With expectations high, Opare believes Ghana’s success in North America will depend not just on talent, but on building a stable and cohesive team capable of competing on the world stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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