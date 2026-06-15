Ghana Police Still Seen as Most Corrupt Institution, New Poll Shows

The Ghana Police Service has again emerged as the institution most perceived to be corrupt in Ghana, according to the June 2026 National Tracking Poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics.

The Police scored 6.45 out of 10 on the corruption perception index, placing it at the top of the ranking of public institutions assessed in the survey.

The Ghana Immigration Service followed in second place with a score of 5.69, while Business Executives ranked third at 5.45, marking an increase from 5.31 recorded in March 2026.

The report notes that this represents a worsening perception trend for the private sector group compared to previous waves.

At the lower end of the scale, Ministers and Government Officials were perceived as the least corrupt category, scoring 4.54. The Presidency followed with 4.84, while the Military recorded 4.90.

Other institutions included in the survey also recorded mid-range scores, with the Judiciary scoring 5.41, the Ghana Revenue Authority 5.35, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly officials at 5.24.

Despite the rankings, the poll suggests a slight improvement in overall public perception of corruption in the country. Fifty-four percent of respondents said corruption has improved, though this figure is down from 56% in March 2026.

However, concerns remain, as 21% of respondents believe corruption has worsened, an increase from 18% in the previous survey, indicating a dip in public optimism.

When asked which institution is best positioned to fight corruption, 36% of respondents said both the Attorney-General’s Office and the Office of the Special Prosecutor are equally capable. Among those who chose a single institution, 24% favoured the Attorney-General compared to 16% who selected the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Thirteen percent of respondents said neither institution is effective in tackling corruption.

The survey sampled 8,784 voters across all 16 regions between May 30 and June 12, 2026, with a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of ±2.5%.