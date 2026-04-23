Ghana summons South African envoy over xenophobia concerns

Man in a dark suit speaking into a microphone at a podium, with a bright yellow backdrop featuring South Africa logos.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

The Government of Ghana has summoned the Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission, Thando Dthamba, over recent reports of xenophobic incidents targeting foreign nationals in South Africa.

The meeting was convened by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who conveyed Ghana’s strong concern about alleged harassment and intimidation of foreigners, including Ghanaians, as seen in widely circulated social media videos.

A specific incident in KwaZulu-Natal Province was cited, where a Ghanaian resident was reportedly confronted, asked to prove his legal status, and told to leave the country.

The Minister described such actions as undermining the dignity and rights of law-abiding individuals.

While no casualties have been recorded in the current wave of incidents, the government noted that past xenophobic attacks in South Africa have resulted in deaths and destruction of property, heightening concerns about potential escalation.

Mr Ablakwa also underscored the historic ties between Ghana and South Africa, recalling Ghana’s support during the anti-apartheid struggle and stressing that such acts contradict the principles of African unity and peaceful coexistence.

Ghana has formally protested the incidents and called for urgent measures to protect its citizens and prevent a recurrence.

In response, Mr Dthamba assured that the South African authorities are taking the situation seriously, with law enforcement agencies monitoring developments to maintain order and ensure accountability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Ghanaians abroad and indicated that diplomatic engagement on the matter will continue.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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