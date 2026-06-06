Ghana to gain 900MW power boost from Takoradi Plant – Energy Minister

Ghana is set to significantly increase its electricity generation capacity with the development of a 900-megawatt Combined Cycle Power Plant in Takoradi, according to the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor.

In a Facebook post on June 5, 2026, the Minister revealed that he held discussions with the AKSA team and other key stakeholders in the energy sector on progress of the project, which is expected to enhance power supply stability and support the country’s industrial expansion agenda.

“I had a productive engagement with the AKSA team and the energy sector stakeholders on the development of a 900MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Takoradi,” he stated.

Dr Jinapor indicated that although the project was originally scheduled for completion in December 2027, efforts are being made to accelerate its delivery.

He explained that the meeting focused on strategies to fast-track implementation in order to meet rising national electricity demand.

“During our discussions, I directed the AKSA team to accelerate implementation efforts and work towards completing the project by September 2027,” he added.

The Minister described the initiative as a strategic investment aimed at strengthening Ghana’s energy security and advancing its industrialisation drive.

He expressed confidence that with improved coordination and sustained progress, the project would be delivered successfully within the revised timeframe.