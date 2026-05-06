Ghanaian duo Amoako and Yirenkyi earn team of the week honours

Soccer player in a red jersey raises arms in celebration on the pitch.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 6, 2026

Two young Ghanaian footballers are drawing attention in Denmark after standout performances for FC Nordsjælland in the Danish Superliga.

Midfielder Prince Amoako Junior and defender Caleb Yirenkyi have both been named in the league’s Team of the Week, as compiled by Sofascore, following their impressive displays against Brøndby IF.

Amoako continued his fine form in front of goal, netting his eighth of the season during the weekend clash. The young attacker has been steadily growing in confidence, becoming an increasingly influential figure for his side.

At the other end of the pitch, Yirenkyi delivered a commanding defensive performance. He registered seven combined clearances and blocks, helping to keep pressure at bay during key moments of the match.

Their inclusion in the Team of the Week highlights the growing impact of Ghanaian talent abroad, particularly in Scandinavian football, where several young players have found opportunities to develop and thrive.

Both players are seen as promising prospects, and their performances are likely to strengthen calls for greater recognition on the international stage.

Full team of the week below

Soccer lineup with headshot icons, names, and rating badges for each player at the top and bottom of formation.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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