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Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector experienced significant expansion in 2025, with total product supply and demand rising by 15 percent to 8.7 billion litres, reflecting growing domestic energy consumption and emerging regional trade opportunities.

Dr. Riverson Oppong, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), revealed these figures during the 2026 COMAC Safety Week, highlighting key trends shaping the sector.

Domestic consumption reached 7.45 billion litres, driven largely by demand from the transport and electricity generation sectors. However, domestic refinery output fell by 11.3 percent year-on-year to around 500 million litres, underscoring Ghana’s continued dependence on imports.

“The downstream sector recorded a 15% increase in product supply and demand, totaling 8.7 billion litres, with 7.45 billion litres consumed domestically for transportation and electricity generation. Domestic refinery output declined by 11.3% year-on-year to about 500 million litres,” Dr. Oppong explained.

Exports of petroleum products to neighboring countries, particularly Burkina Faso and Mali, rose sharply by 25 percent to approximately one billion litres. Dr. Oppong highlighted this as a strategic opportunity for Ghana to position itself as a regional supply hub, urging regulators and the Ministry of Energy to approach the opportunity cautiously.

“We exported about one billion litres to Burkina Faso and Mali, a 25% increase year-on-year. This presents a clear business opportunity, but serving as a regional supply agent should be approached carefully,” he said.

On product performance, petrol and diesel led growth, increasing by nearly 19 percent and 18 percent respectively. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumption also rose by 11 percent, reflecting continued adoption in households and industry.

The data further showed higher demand in the mining and power sectors. Gas oil for mines increased by 16 percent, fuel oil for power generation surged nearly 1,000 percent, and gas oil for power plants rose by 184 percent, highlighting reliance on thermal generation to stabilise electricity supply. Marine gas oil (MGO) imports also increased by 143 percent, although local MGO consumption fell by 61 percent.

Overall, seven out of 13 tracked petroleum products recorded year-on-year growth, demonstrating sector expansion despite structural challenges such as declining domestic refining capacity and gaps in regulatory data reconciliation.

Dr. Oppong also noted that discrepancies in reported volumes, estimated at about 1.99 million litres, remain under review with regulators. He added that rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption, which reached record levels in 2025, could influence long-term petroleum demand patterns.

“Petrol and diesel had the highest growth, with increases of nearly 19% and 18%, respectively. LPG rose by about 11%. Gas oil for mines increased by 16%, fuel oil for power jumped almost 1,000%, and gas oil for power plants grew by 184%. MGO imports rose 143%, though local MGO fell by 61%. Overall, seven of 13 petroleum products recorded growth in 2025,” he said.

This performance underscores both the resilience and evolving dynamics of Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, with domestic consumption, regional exports, and shifts in energy usage shaping future trends.