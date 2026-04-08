4 hours ago

Ghana’s economy expanded by 7.5% in January 2026, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has reported, indicating continued growth at the start of the year, though slightly slower than the 8.2% recorded in January 2025.

According to the latest Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) data, the services sector was the main driver, growing by 9.6% and contributing 54.3% of total economic growth. The industry sector followed with a 7.2% expansion, accounting for 29.0%, while agriculture posted the slowest growth at 4.5%, contributing 14.0%.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu noted that the strong performance of services underscores its dominant role in the economy, reflecting Ghana’s shift towards a more service-led growth model.

However, the data highlights uneven growth across sectors. The slower expansion in agriculture raises concerns about productivity in a sector crucial for employment and food security. Similarly, while industry showed solid growth, opportunities remain to deepen value addition and increase output.

Dr. Iddrisu emphasized that sustaining growth through 2026 will require a balanced approach, including strengthening industrial capacity, improving agricultural productivity, and leveraging the continued expansion in services to enhance overall economic resilience.