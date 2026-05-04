GJA welcomes Ghana’s improved standing on World Press Freedom Index

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has joined the international community in commemorating World Press Freedom Day 2026 under the theme “Shaping a Future at Peace,” describing the occasion as a vital moment to reaffirm freedom of expression as both a guiding principle and a practical tool for building resilient, inclusive, and peaceful societies.

In a statement issued in Accra, the GJA extended profound appreciation to journalists, editors, media owners, regulators, civil society organisations, development partners and citizens whose commitment continues to sustain and advance press freedom in Ghana.

“Their dedication, often demonstrated under challenging conditions, remains indispensable in promoting truth, accountability and national cohesion,” the Association stated, commending stakeholders for their resilience and professionalism in upholding the highest standards of journalism.

Ghana Climbs Global Rankings

The GJA welcomed Ghana’s improved standing on the World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, where the country moved from 52nd to 39th globally and now ranks 4th in Africa.

According to the Association, the progress reflects sustained advocacy, constructive engagement and collaborative efforts among key stakeholders to strengthen media freedom in the country.

“This achievement underscores the impact of deliberate efforts by the GJA and its partners to defend and promote media freedom in Ghana,” the statement noted.

Call for Sustained Reforms

Despite the gains, the GJA cautioned that significant challenges remain, particularly in the areas of journalist safety, media sustainability and regulatory reforms.

The Association urged the Government of Ghana and the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to ensure that all cases of attacks against journalists are promptly and transparently investigated, with perpetrators held accountable.

It also called for a review of provisions within the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, which it said are frequently used to intimidate journalists, stressing that reforms are essential to strengthening public trust and improving Ghana’s global standing.

Commendation for National Leadership

The GJA commended John Dramani Mahama for his personal commitment to improving Ghana’s press freedom rankings, describing his contribution as significant to the progress recorded.

Commitment to Advocacy

Reaffirming its mandate, the Association pledged to intensify its advocacy efforts in promoting and defending press freedom while ensuring a safer and more professional media landscape.

“We will continue to speak truth to power, challenge injustices and hold duty-bearers accountable without fear or favour,” said GJA President, Albert Dwumfour.

Upcoming Activities and International Engagement

As part of the commemoration, the GJA announced plans to organise a national event later this month to honour journalists and institutions whose work has significantly contributed to media development and democratic accountability.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dwumfour is leading a delegation to Paris, France, to participate in the IFJ Centenary Congress 2026 organised by the International Federation of Journalists from May 4 to 7, 2026.

The Congress, themed “100 years of international solidarity for strong journalism and trade unionism,” will bring together over 300 journalists’ unions and associations worldwide to deliberate on key issues including artificial intelligence, journalist safety, youth engagement, gender equality and media sustainability.

A Call to Action

The GJA concluded by calling on all stakeholders to remain steadfast in promoting press freedom, safeguarding journalists and contributing to the development of a peaceful, informed and democratic society.