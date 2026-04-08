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The government, through the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, has begun consultations with key stakeholders to assess growing calls for a reduction or removal of taxes on petroleum products amid rising fuel prices.

Pressure for a review has intensified in recent weeks, with the Minority in Parliament, transport unions, and other groups arguing that existing levies are pushing up transport fares and worsening the cost of living. These groups are urging the government to scrap the taxes to ease the burden on consumers.

Speaking at this year’s COMAC Safety Week, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant institutions to evaluate the concerns and the potential impact of any changes.

He noted that while the government is open to reviewing the levies, decisions must strike a careful balance between providing immediate relief and safeguarding long-term economic stability.

“We are committed to reviewing the levies and ensuring that prices remain stable. We must avoid short-term decisions that could harm the ordinary Ghanaian in the long run. That would not be prudent economic management. Whatever relief we can provide in terms of petroleum prices, we will pursue it,” he stated.