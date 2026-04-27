Gov’t cancels Adamus mining leases over illegal activities

By Prince Antwi April 27, 2026

The Government of Ghana has revoked the mining leases of Adamus Resources Limited over what authorities describe as serious and deliberate breaches of the country’s mining laws.

The decision, announced by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, affects the company’s concessions at Akango, Salman and Nkroful.

In a statement issued on April 26, 2026, the Ministry said the action followed findings by the Minerals Commission, which uncovered widespread unauthorised mining activities on the concessions.

According to the report, the company violated provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), along with other regulations governing the sector.

Investigations revealed that the firm subcontracted its mining operations without obtaining the required ministerial approval. It also conducted mining activities without valid operating permits or approved mining plans, in breach of established legal requirements.

Authorities further noted that the company failed to secure the necessary clearances from key regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Agency.

The report also cited the illegal involvement of foreign nationals in mining activities on the concessions, often linked to galamsey operations. These actions were found to contravene provisions of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

Officials described the mining practices as substandard and conducted outside approved operational zones.

Environmental concerns were a major factor in the decision, with investigators highlighting significant land degradation and damage to ecosystems. The Ministry warned that such activities pose serious risks to water bodies, public health and the livelihoods of nearby communities.

“The gravity of these breaches warrants immediate action in the public interest,” the statement noted.

While the revocation takes immediate effect, the Ministry indicated that further legal action could be pursued against the company and its management.

It also assured affected workers that measures would be introduced to safeguard their livelihoods.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to tackling illegal mining and protecting the country’s natural resources.

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