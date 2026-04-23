Govt orders Newmont, AngloGold and Zijin to transition Mining Operations to local firms by December 2026

The Minerals Commission has directed multinational mining companies Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti, and Chinese-owned Zijin Mining to transition their operations to local contractors by December 2026 or risk facing sanctions.

The directive, according to five sources familiar with the matter and official correspondence seen by Reuters, is part of Ghana’s strengthened local content policy aimed at increasing domestic participation in the mining sector.

The three companies are currently among the few major operators still managing their mines directly with in-house staff, despite broader industry compliance with the new regulations.

Under Ghana’s revised mining rules introduced in January 2025, surface mining activities are required to be carried out exclusively by fully Ghanaian-owned firms, while underground mining must be undertaken by companies with at least 50 percent Ghanaian ownership.

The reforms have already led most large mining firms in the country to adopt contract mining arrangements, with only Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti’s Iduapriem mine, and Zijin yet to fully transition.

The Minerals Commission reportedly issued separate letters in October and January instructing the companies to comply fully with the contract mining requirement by December 2026, following earlier requests from the firms for extensions.

The regulator has warned that failure to meet the deadline could result in sanctions.

Zijin’s Ghana unit said it has been engaging the Commission since November 2025, including preparing tenders and technical frameworks to support the transition, alongside the introduction of new technologies requiring benchmarking before full implementation.

Newmont and AngloGold Ashanti did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to government sources, Newmont’s compliance was also discussed during recent meetings in Accra between the company’s global leadership and the Minerals Commission, after it requested an extension to 2027, citing regulatory and governance obligations as a listed firm.

However, authorities reportedly rejected the request, noting that other listed companies, including Gold Fields, had already complied with similar requirements.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has not officially commented, although a source within the group said discussions were ongoing with regulators, describing contract mining as viable but best driven by commercial considerations.

Government officials say the policy is aimed at strengthening local mining capacity and ensuring more value retention within Ghana’s economy, citing emerging local firms such as Rocksure and Engineers & Planners as examples of growing capability.

Officials further indicated that companies failing to comply could initially face substantial fines, with the possibility of suspension of operations in persistent cases.