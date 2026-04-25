Parliamentary committee concludes work on Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, sponsors push for May passage

The Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has concluded its clause-by-clause consideration of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, setting the stage for debate in plenary when Parliament resumes in May.

The two-day meeting, which ended Friday, brought together Members of Parliament, religious bodies, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, UN agencies, and state institutions including the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Ghana AIDS Commission.

Funding Clause Divides Committee, CHRAJ

CHRAJ, speaking also on behalf of the Ghana AIDS Commission and UNA partners, Mrs. Mary Adjeley Nartey, currently responsible for steering the Commission’s Human Rights Department in promoting and protecting fundamental human rights and freedoms thanked the Committee for being “receptive” to submissions but raised concerns over funding provisions in the bill.

“As a national human rights institution, most of our funders are international partners,” the CHRAJ representative said. “The issue of funding has not been put to rest in terms of exemption… to ensure that our international donors who support the work we do may not be found culpable.”

CHRAJ called for a specific clause to protect donor funding to institutions like CHRAJ, Ghana AIDS Commission and Ghana Health Service for public health and human rights work.

Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour, a Minority MP and a sponsor of the bill pushed back, arguing the bill already addresses the concern. “The bill says that if you are bringing in funding… whose purpose it is to promote any proscribed activity under this bill is what the law is frowning upon,” he said. “If you are not bringing any funding to further an act that has been proscribed, you shouldn’t have any concerns at all.”

Proponents Demand Fast-Track in May

Sponsors of the private member’s bill pressed for swift passage when the House resumes. One lead proponent and Ranking member on the committee Hon. Abdulai Alhassan Tampuli cited Afrobarometer and African Policy Lens surveys indicating 93% of Ghanaians consider LGBTQ+ practices “highly repugnant” to national values.

“Our work has not ended. The end is that the bill must be passed,” the MP said, adding that he expects the committee’s report on the Order Paper for second reading on the first day of resumption.

Citing Standing Orders 183 and 191, which provide for urgent private members’ bills, he demanded “two hours every day from the first day that we resume so that within a matter of four days we sit to pass this all the way to third reading… and present it to His Excellency the President for consequential assent.”

The MP credited Speaker Alban Bagbin’s recent public pronouncements for giving “impetus” to the committee’s work.

Chair Promises Fairness, Notes Presidential Assent Key

Chairman, Hon. Mahama Shaibu struck a more measured tone in his closing remarks, emphasizing parliamentary procedure over speed.

“Parliament has got its own calendar. Much as we want to push this bill, we don’t rank bills in order of importance at the chamber,” he said. “Whether it goes under certificate of urgency or not, the important thing is not having a President who refuses to assent to the bill. We have a President who will assent to it and that is what is important.”

The Chairman assured Ghanaians the bill would be considered “with the principles of justice, fairness and human dignity,” adding that “no individual will be affected or rights of the individual will be affected.” He stressed that while Ghana is “mindful of our obligations to international communities and treaties,” those are “subject to the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

He also addressed concerns about mob justice raised during deliberations. “You cannot just see a person walking on the street and assume that he is a member of the LGBTQ community,” he said. The bill, he noted, sets out a reporting regime to chiefs, MPs, or DCEs who must then report to police, and “prohibition of any attacks… will attract severe sanctions.” Healthcare access, he added, would not be denied based on prohibited activity.

Background

The bill was first introduced in the 8th Parliament in 2024 but lapsed when that Parliament ended. It was re-introduced in the 9th Parliament and referred to the committee by Speaker Bagbin.

A committee member said “substantial changes” and “substantial inputs” were made during the two days, including timelines for regulations to “give flesh to the legislation so that it can be operational.” The member said religious bodies, human rights groups, Ghana AIDS Commission and traditional rulers all made inputs.

The committee is expected to finalize its report for plenary. Parliament is scheduled to resume in May.