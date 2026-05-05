GPL golden boot race: Augustine Okrah leads Samuel Attah Kumi and Richmond Opoku

Ghana Premier League Top 5 scorers poster: left, smiling player in neon green kit; right, list shows 1 Augustine Okrah 13 goals, 2 Samuel Attah Kumi 12, 2 Richmond Opoku 12, 4 Salim Adams 11, 5 Surgai Seidu 10.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 5, 2026

With just four matches remaining in the Ghana Premier League season, the race for the Golden Boot has intensified, setting up a tense and unpredictable finale.

Augustine Okrah of Bechem United currently leads the scoring charts with 13 goals. His position at the summit was strengthened after a crucial brace against Eleven Wonders, putting him narrowly ahead of his closest challengers.

Hot on his heels are Samuel Attah Kumi of Bibiani Gold Stars and Richmond Opoku of Young Apostles, both tied on 12 goals. Their consistent performances have kept the pressure firmly on Okrah, ensuring the contest remains finely balanced.

Further down the standings, Salim Adams of Medeama SC remains within striking distance on 11 goals, while Suraj Seidu of Dreams FC completes the top five with 10.

With such narrow margins separating the league’s top scorers, the Golden Boot remains firmly up for grabs. A single standout performance or a costly missed opportunity could yet decide who finishes the season as the league’s top marksman.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to one of the most closely contested scoring races in recent years.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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