GRA clarifies Publican AI only offers guidance, not final decisions

By Prince Antwi April 23, 2026

An Assistant Commissioner at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Laboratory, Samuel Akrofi, has clarified that the newly introduced Publican AI system at the ports does not operate as an absolute decision-maker and remains subject to human oversight.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, April 23, Mr Akrofi explained that the artificial intelligence tool is designed to provide guidance in customs processes rather than issue final determinations.

According to him, the system’s recommendations are routinely reviewed, and where necessary, amended or set aside by customs officials.

“Let me say it here that the decisions made by the Publican are not sacrosanct. We can criticise it, and we do that all the time. We can change it, we can set it aside,” he stated.

His remarks come amid concerns raised by some stakeholders, particularly the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA), which has criticised the system, arguing that it is not functioning effectively and may be increasing the cost burden on importers.

Mr Akrofi stressed that the AI system is intended to support, not replace, human judgement in customs administration.

He further explained that traders who disagree with assessments generated by the system have the right to challenge them through established procedures.

“Even if Customs has given you the amount of duty you have to pay, you have two options. The first is to accept and pay. The second is to object, and in doing so, you attach relevant documents such as receipts, contracts, bank transactions, and letters of credit. Once we independently verify them, we can set aside the AI suggestions,” he said.

He assured that the review process ensures fairness and allows for corrections where necessary.

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