Hafiz Gariba shines as Barcelona U19 hit nine pass UD Montecarlo

Soccer player in Barcelona blue-and-red kit dribbling the ball on a green field as spectators watch in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 4, 2026

Ghanaian defender Hafiz Gariba delivered an assured performance as Barcelona’s Under-19 side recorded a commanding 9-0 win over UD Montecarlo in the Spanish División de Honor Juvenil.

The 19-year-old centre-back was a key figure at the heart of defence, helping his side maintain discipline despite the high-scoring nature of the match. Gariba impressed with his composure on the ball, accuracy in passing and ability to win crucial duels, while also making a series of clean, well-timed tackles to secure a clean sheet.

In a game largely defined by Barcelona’s attacking dominance, Gariba’s contribution ensured balance at the back, underlining his growing importance within the youth setup.

The young defender’s development has been closely watched, with his performances reflecting increasing maturity and confidence. Coaches within the club are understood to be encouraged by his progress as he continues to adapt to Barcelona’s style of play.

Gariba, who is eligible to represent Ghana at senior level, is seen as one of the promising prospects emerging from the club’s academy system. With consistent displays at youth level, he is gradually building a case for potential involvement with the senior squad in the future.

For now, his latest performance offers further evidence of a player steadily advancing, combining defensive solidity with technical assurance, hallmarks of Barcelona’s philosophy.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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