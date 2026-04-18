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Ibrahim Mahama, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners Ltd, has expressed strong confidence in the company’s ability to successfully manage the Damang Mine following its official takeover.

Speaking after the handover of the mine from Abosso Goldfields Limited on Saturday, April 18, 2026, he emphasised the company’s determination to demonstrate Ghanaian capacity in large-scale mining.

“We want to prove to Ghanaians that we can do it,” he said.

Mr Mahama noted that the company’s vision extends beyond mining, highlighting the importance of local investment and self-reliance in driving national development.

“If we all put our minds together, this will be a success story. What I have planned for Damang is significant. I want to show that we can invest in ourselves in this country,” he stated.

As part of this vision, he announced plans for major infrastructure projects to transform the host communities. These include constructing a concrete road linking Damang to Cape Coast within two years and developing an airport within six months to improve connectivity with Accra.

“We have applied for Damang to have an airport, and within six months it should be operational, making travel to Accra easier. In the next two years, we should also be able to drive from Damang to Cape Coast on a concrete road,” he explained.

He stressed that these commitments are practical and achievable, not political promises.

According to him, the planned investments will not only support mining operations but also boost economic activity and improve livelihoods in surrounding communities.

The Government of Ghana officially handed over the Damang Mining Lease to Engineers and Planners Ltd following the completion of a competitive tender process overseen by the Minerals Commission.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources received the Tender Committee’s report on April 7, 2026. The committee, established under the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations, 2012 (LI 2176), evaluated submissions and recommended E&P as the successful bidder.

In its report, the Committee indicated that E&P met all mandatory requirements, including demonstrating access to financing exceeding the $500 million minimum threshold. The company also showed relevant operational experience and proposed plans to extend the mine’s lifespan beyond ten years.

“Based on the evaluation criteria and scoring, the tender submitted by Engineers and Planners Ltd achieved the highest overall score,” the report noted.

Four companies participated in the process: Vortex Resources Mining Group, Engineers and Planners Ltd, Heath Goldfields Ltd, and Maripoma Mining Services Ltd. However, only E&P and Heath Goldfields met the mandatory requirements, with the remaining two disqualified due to incomplete documentation.

Heath Goldfields also failed to meet the minimum qualifying score of 80 percent, resulting in its financial proposal being excluded from consideration.