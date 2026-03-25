Brandon Thomas-Asante has expressed disappointment after being forced to withdraw from the Ghana national football team squad for the March international window due to injury.
The Coventry City striker picked up a knock during a recent club fixture, ruling him out of Ghana’s training camp in Vienna ahead of friendlies against the Austria national football team and the Germany national football team.
Reacting to the setback, the forward admitted it was a difficult moment to miss out on representing his country.
“It’s frustrating to miss out on camp with the team, which is always an honour I hold highly,” he said.
Thomas-Asante explained that the decision was taken jointly by Ghana’s medical team and his club, with a focus on ensuring he remains fit for the remainder of the season.
“Upon collaborative advice of both Ghana and Coventry, I’ll focus on maintaining fitness for an important few months for both club and country,” he added.
His absence is a setback for the Black Stars, who are using the upcoming matches as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With key fixtures ahead, Ghana’s technical team will now look to other attacking options as they continue to fine-tune the squad for the challenges to come.
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