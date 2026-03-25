1 hour ago

Brandon Thomas-Asante has expressed disappointment after being forced to withdraw from the Ghana national football team squad for the March international window due to injury.

‎

‎The Coventry City striker picked up a knock during a recent club fixture, ruling him out of Ghana’s training camp in Vienna ahead of friendlies against the Austria national football team and the Germany national football team.

‎

‎Reacting to the setback, the forward admitted it was a difficult moment to miss out on representing his country.

‎

‎“It’s frustrating to miss out on camp with the team, which is always an honour I hold highly,” he said.

‎

‎Thomas-Asante explained that the decision was taken jointly by Ghana’s medical team and his club, with a focus on ensuring he remains fit for the remainder of the season.

‎

‎“Upon collaborative advice of both Ghana and Coventry, I’ll focus on maintaining fitness for an important few months for both club and country,” he added.

‎

‎His absence is a setback for the Black Stars, who are using the upcoming matches as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

‎

‎With key fixtures ahead, Ghana’s technical team will now look to other attacking options as they continue to fine-tune the squad for the challenges to come.