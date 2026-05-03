Kelvin Yeboah sparks stunning comeback in Minnesota United’s win over Columbus Crew

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah delivered a standout performance on Saturday night, inspiring Minnesota United to a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer.

Minnesota found themselves two goals down early in the contest, struggling to contain a confident Columbus side. But the momentum shifted when Yeboah stepped up, playing a pivotal role in igniting his team’s revival. His energy and attacking intent helped Minnesota claw their way back level before completing a memorable turnaround to secure all three points.

The 25-year-old striker, nephew of Ghana legend Tony Yeboah, continues to impress in his debut MLS season. With his latest contribution, Yeboah has now netted seven goals in 11 league appearances in 2026, underlining his growing importance to the team.

Saturday’s result marks one of Minnesota United’s most thrilling wins of the season so far, with Yeboah at the heart of the comeback, further strengthening his reputation as one of the league’s in-form attackers.