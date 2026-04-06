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A fresh wave of debate has erupted over the burial of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, as his younger sister, Faustina Fosuh, publicly appealed for calm and respect for the musician’s final resting place.

Her comments come at a time when tensions surrounding the circumstances of the artist’s burial—particularly claims that he may have been laid to rest at his East Legon residence—continue to dominate public discourse.

Call To Respect Final Wishes

In a video circulating on social media on April 2, 2026, Faustina Fosuh strongly opposed growing calls for the exhumation of her brother’s remains.

She insisted that the late musician had expressed a wish to be buried at his residence and argued that such a request, if honoured, should not be questioned.

“It was my brother’s wish to be buried there… I see no reason why anyone should go and dig up his body,” she stated.

Her remarks reflect a growing divide between sections of the family and other stakeholders, including traditional authorities, who have raised concerns over the alleged burial location.

Concerns Over Exhumation

Beyond defending the reported burial decision, Faustina also warned about the potential consequences of disturbing the remains of the deceased.

She urged restraint, suggesting that reopening the matter could lead to unforeseen outcomes.

“If he has a resting place, we should allow him to rest in peace,” she added.

Her position aligns with a faction of the family that believes the late musician’s wishes should take precedence over ongoing public and traditional disputes.

Uncertainty Over Will

Despite her strong stance, Faustina acknowledged that she did not personally witness the reading of any will outlining the burial arrangements.

According to her, the family’s understanding of Daddy Lumba’s wishes was based on information provided by his legal representatives.

“His lawyers were the ones who told us, but I did not witness them reading the will,” she explained.

This admission highlights lingering uncertainty around the existence or contents of a formal will—an issue that has already complicated legal battles over the musician’s estate.

A Controversial Farewell

Since Daddy Lumba’s passing on July 26, 2025, his funeral and burial arrangements have been surrounded by disputes involving family members, spouses, and traditional authorities.

While he was officially buried in December 2025 following a high-profile funeral in Kumasi, subsequent claims that he may have been interred at a private residence in Accra have reignited tensions.

The controversy has drawn in multiple actors, including family factions, legal representatives, and traditional leaders, with calls ranging from investigations to possible exhumation.

Debate Far From Over

Faustina Fosuh’s intervention adds a new dimension to the ongoing saga, reinforcing the divide between those advocating for cultural and legal scrutiny and those urging respect for what they believe were the late musician’s personal wishes.