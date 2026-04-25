Mahama launches National AI Strategy, commits $270m to make Ghana West Africa’s AI hub

Ghana has officially launched its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to position the country as a leading centre for AI innovation in West Africa and across the African continent.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, April 24, 2026, President John Dramani Mahama described the strategy as a defining milestone in Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, stressing that the country must move beyond being a passive consumer of emerging technologies to actively shaping their development and deployment.

“This is a significant milestone in our national journey towards a digitally empowered, innovation-driven and globally competitive Ghana. It is also a statement of intent that Ghana will not be a passive consumer of technologies shaping the future, but an active participant in designing, governing and deploying them for national transformation,” President Mahama said.

He explained that the strategy is designed to leverage artificial intelligence to drive economic growth, create jobs, strengthen public institutions and promote inclusive national development, with the clear vision of making Ghana a continental AI hub.

Central to the strategy is a $270 million investment package to support Ghana’s AI ambitions. Of this amount, $250 million has been earmarked for the establishment of a national AI computing centre, while $20 million will support the short- to medium-term implementation of the strategy.

According to President Mahama, the proposed computing centre will serve as a hub for research, innovation and enterprise development, enabling Ghanaian talent to develop solutions with global relevance. He described the investment as “bold but necessary” to lay the foundation for sustained innovation.

The strategy also places strong emphasis on governance and ethical deployment. In addition, a national AI office is proposed under the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation to ensure effective inter-ministerial coordination, while a National AI Fund will be created to provide sustainable financing for research, innovation and long-term implementation.

On his part, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, highlighted the importance of collaboration among government, academia, industry and civil society, noting that AI is already transforming key sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education and finance.

He said the strategy reflects a collective national effort and positions artificial intelligence not merely as a technological upgrade, but as a powerful tool for broad-based socio-economic transformation.