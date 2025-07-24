25 minutes ago

As Ghana prepares for its mid-year budget review, peasant farmers are urging the government to redirect half of the funds earmarked for the Big Push infrastructure programme into the agricultural sector.

According to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, such a reallocation would align with the government’s stated commitment to agriculture and significantly boost economic growth, food security, and job creation—particularly for the youth.

Speaking at a civil society pre-budget forum in Accra, the Association’s Executive Director, Bismark Nortey, stressed the importance of prioritising agriculture under the government’s economic agenda.

“If you listen to the President and his appointees, it’s clear that agriculture is the foundation of this administration. Out of the eight objectives outlined in the 24-Hour Economy Programme, about seven directly relate to agriculture,” he explained. “The Feed Ghana Programme alone contains a number of initiatives that require serious investment. If we are serious about reducing our food import bill and achieving food self-sufficiency, then allocating at least 50% of Big Push funds to agriculture is justified.”

The Feed Ghana Programme is a major government initiative aimed at improving food production, supplying raw materials to agro-processing industries, and creating employment opportunities. It includes the establishment of farmer service centres across the country, offering support in mechanisation, quality inputs, financing, training, and market access.

In addition to farmers, traders have also voiced concerns about challenges facing the agricultural supply chain, particularly rising fuel prices and transport costs. They are calling on the government to invest more in mechanised farming and improve infrastructure to ease the movement of goods from farms to markets.

A plantain seller told Citi Business News: “While the recent drop in fuel prices helped a bit, the new GH¢1 levy per litre has wiped out any relief. Transport costs are back up, and it’s affecting our earnings.”

Opanyin Amissah, a yam trader, also appealed for government support: “If we had access to agricultural equipment, it would make our work easier. Prices would drop, and we could earn more.”

The combined call from farmers and traders highlights a growing consensus: meaningful investment in agriculture could unlock long-term economic benefits and improve the livelihoods of millions of Ghanaians.