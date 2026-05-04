MoMAG cautions agents against illegal deposit charges

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By Prince Antwi May 4, 2026

The President of the National Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana (MoMAG), Edward Ofori Agyemang, has underscored the need to prioritise agent welfare, strengthen industry collaboration, and enforce strict measures against fraud within the mobile money sector.

He made the remarks at the 2026 edition of the MoMAG Day Out held on Friday, May 1, 2026, at the University of Ghana, explaining that the initiative was created to give mobile money agents an opportunity to rest and socialise.

According to him, many agents rarely take time off work, prompting the group to introduce the annual event three years ago as a way to promote work-life balance.

“Mobile money agents hardly close their shops to rest or spend time with their families. This event allows them to relax, interact with stakeholders, and improve their well-being,” he said.

Beyond recreation, Mr Ofori Agyemang noted that the gathering also serves as an important platform for dialogue between agents and key industry players, enabling them to share concerns and seek solutions to challenges facing the sector.

He also used the occasion to caution agents against engaging in fraudulent practices, particularly the illegal charging of customers for deposits.

“Charging customers for deposits is against the rules, and any agent found engaging in such acts will face sanctions. We will not tolerate it,” he stressed.

Additionally, he advised customers to always carry their mobile phones when visiting mobile money vendors, explaining that transactions conducted without phones could lead to irregularities.

“If a customer does not have a phone, agents are encouraged not to proceed with the transaction. This is to ensure transparency and protect both parties,” he added.

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Prince Antwi
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