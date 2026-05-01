Nana Kwame Kyeretwie: Asantehene’s son appears at Yale Innovation Symposium

Two men stand in a classroom posing for a photo, wearing lanyards and smiles, with a whiteboard and wooden panel backdrop behind them.
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 1, 2026

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has drawn attention following a rare public appearance in the United States at the 2026 Yale African Innovation Symposium.

The event, held at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, brought together students, innovators, and notable personalities to discuss practical solutions to challenges facing the African continent.

Among the high-profile attendees was Nigerian music star Ayra Starr. Photos from the symposium surfaced on April 26, 2026, after they were shared on social media by Nana Mensah III, popularly known as Salvie.

In the images, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie is seen inside the auditorium alongside other participants, appearing composed and confident as he engaged with attendees.

His presence at the international gathering marks one of his few public outings since relocating to the United States after completing his secondary education at DPS International Ghana in June 2025.

During his time at the Tema-based school, he was noted for both academic excellence and leadership, having served as head prefect in 2024.

Currently, he is pursuing undergraduate studies in astronomy at Wesleyan University, where he continues his academic journey.

The circulation of images from the event has sparked positive reactions online, with many Ghanaians praising his composure and celebrating his continued academic progress abroad, while also highlighting the growing presence of young African voices in global innovation spaces.

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