NDC communicator accuses NPP of staging ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ consumption

A Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ibrahim Ali, has alleged that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members are staging the consumption of chickens supplied under the government’s “Nkoko Nkikitinkiti” policy to mock the initiative.

Speaking on Nnawotwe Yi on Adom TV, Mr. Ali claimed that intelligence from some districts indicates that certain NPP members are buying chickens, slaughtering them, and posting videos to create the impression that beneficiaries are eating the birds meant for the programme.

“It feels strange to comprehend why beneficiaries of the policy will kill the birds to chew and send videos to the sector Minister,” he said.

He called for investigations to ascertain the true facts on the ground, adding that anyone found guilty should face the law.

The comments come after the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, told Parliament on July 9 that while many farmers have nurtured the chickens well, some beneficiaries have started consuming them and are even sending him videos of the act.

Mr. Ali described the situation as worrying but noted that such challenges are expected with good policies.

“It is good such a thing has emerged, and it will be seen as one of the challenges associated with such a good policy, but the Minister will definitely address those issues,” he said.

He, however, alleged that some implementers of the policy have failed both the President and the Minister due to poor supervision.

“Those behind the policy implementation has failed both the president and the minister,” he added.

Mr. Ali argued that although some genuine beneficiaries may be eating the chickens, the NDC’s intelligence suggests some NPP members are deliberately staging the act to discredit the programme.

He stressed that the policy is dear to the hearts of NDC members, and they do not want it to fail.

The “Nkoko Nkikitinkiti” initiative, under which the government distributed chickens to farmers and citizens to boost local poultry production, has become a subject of public debate following reports of some beneficiaries consuming the birds.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture is yet to respond to the latest allegations.