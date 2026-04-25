No apology until justice is served – Okyere Baafi

The escalating political tension in Koforidua has taken a new turn, as allies of the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, insist he will not apologise to the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, over comments that have triggered widespread controversy across the Region.

The latest development comes amid growing calls—largely from opposition voices—for the MP to retract and apologise for referring to the Minister as a “proud Krobo,” a remark critics have described as ethnocentric.

However, supporters of the MP argue that the demand for an apology is misplaced and politically motivated, insisting that the core issue has been deliberately overshadowed.

According to sources close to the MP, his comments were made in reaction to what he had been briefed as an alleged unfair takeover of a trading space at the redeveloped Jackson’s Park in Koforidua.

The facility, which underwent major rehabilitation in recent years, has become central to the dispute. It is claimed that a shop or lounge space, previously allocated to a local businesswoman who had lawfully acquired and begun operating from it, was taken and reassigned to another individual believed to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Supporters of Baafi contend that his remarks were not tribal in intent but rather a response to what he viewed as administrative overreach.

They argue that in raising concerns, the MP highlighted the need for fairness in decision-making, especially given that the Regional Minister, though constitutionally mandated to serve the entire Eastern Region, may not have deep-rooted familiarity with the local dynamics of Koforidua due to not having resided there prior to her appointment.

The Jackson’s Park redevelopment itself has also been drawn into the political narrative. Proponents of the MP credit him with playing a key role in transforming the once-declining public space—particularly during the period between 2017 and 2020—into a modern commercial and recreational hub.

Following the redevelopment, shops and lounges within the park were reportedly allocated to residents without overt political considerations under the previous municipal administration.

However, the current dispute centres on claims that some of these allocations have since been reversed under the watch of the current administration.

Critics allege that individuals who had legitimately secured and paid for their spaces have been displaced in favour of persons with perceived political connections. These allegations remain a major source of tension within the municipality.

In defending the MP, his supporters have framed the issue as one of advocacy rather than division.

They question why attention has shifted to the phrasing of his comments instead of addressing the underlying grievances of affected residents.

According to them, the demand for an apology ignores the lived realities of those who may have lost their livelihoods due to the disputed reallocations.

The camp further argues that if similar circumstances affected the families of those calling for an apology, the reaction might be different.

In their view, Michael Baafi’s intervention reflects his responsibility as an elected representative to speak on behalf of constituents, irrespective of political affiliations.

In a strongly worded stance, the MP’s defenders maintain that any call for an apology should instead be directed at the Regional Minister if the allegations of unfair reassignment are substantiated.

They insist that restoring the disputed facility to its original occupant would be a more meaningful step toward resolving the impasse than engaging in political rhetoric.